Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Social reformer Dorothea Dix in 1802-- Inventor Linus Yale, developer of the cylinder lock, in 1821-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tris Speaker in 1888-- Actor Bea Benaderet in 1906-- Blues musician Muddy Waters, born McKinley Morganfield, in 1913-- Author Maya Angelou in 1928-- Actor Anthony Perkins in 1932-- Music producer Clive Davis in 1932 (age 90)-- Former baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in 1938-- South African musician Hugh Masekela in 1939-- Golf Hall of Fame member JoAnne Carner in 1939 (age 83)-- Author Kitty Kelley in 1942 (age 80)-- Actor Craig T. Nelson in 1944 (age 78)-- Actor Christine Lahti in 1950 (age 72)-- Actor Hugo Weaving in 1960 (age 62)-- Irish television talk show host Graham Norton in 1963 (age 59)-- Actor David Cross in 1964 (age 58)-- Actor Robert Downey Jr. in 1965 (age 57)-- Singer Jill Scott in 1972 (age 50)-- Magician David Blaine in 1973 (age 49)-- Actor James Roday in 1976 (age 46)-- Actor Heath Ledger in 1979-- Actor Natasha Lyonne in 1979 (age 43)-- Actor Eric Andre in 1983 (age 39)-- Singer\/TV personality Todrick Hall in 1985 (age 37)-- Singer\/actor Jamie Lynn Spears in 1991 (age 31)-- Singer Austin Mahone in 1996 (age 26)