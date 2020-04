Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Hungarian composer Franz Lehar, who wrote the operetta "The Merry Widow," in 1870

-- Actor Eve Arden in 1908

-- Dutch Queen Juliana in 1909

-- Actor Cloris Leachman in 1926 (age 94)

-- Actor Gary Collins in 1938

-- Actor Burt Young in 1940 (age 80)

-- Singer Bobby Vee in 1943

-- Actor Jill Clayburgh in 1944

-- Sweden's King Carl Gustaf XVI in 1946 (age 74)

-- U.S. Olympic champion swimmer Don Schollander in 1946 (age 74)

-- Actor Perry King in 1948 (age 72)

-- Film director Jane Campion in 1954 (age 66)

-- Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 1959 (age 61)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Isiah Thomas in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Johnny Galecki in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor Sam Heughan in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor Kunal Nayyar in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Kirsten Dunst in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Gal Gadot in 1985 (age 35)

-- Actor Dianna Agron in 1986 (age 34)

-- Rapper Travis Scott, born Jacques Webster, in 1992 (age 28)