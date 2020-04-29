Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Publisher William Randolph Hearst in 1863-- Bandleader and composer Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington in 1899-- Japanese Emperor Hirohito in 1901-- Actor Celeste Holm in 1917-- British skiffle group leader Lonnie Donegan in 1931-- Country singer Willie Nelson in 1933 (age 87)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Luis Aparicio in 1934 (age 86)-- Conductor Zubin Mehta in 1936 (age 84)-- Financier\/Ponzi scheme operator Bernard Madoff in 1938 (age 82)-- Musician Tommy James in 1947 (age 73)-- Long-distance runner\/former U.S. Rep. Jim Ryun, R-Kan., in 1947 (age 73)-- Golfer\/TV analyst Johnny Miller in 1947 (age 73)-- Auto racer Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1951-- Comedian Nora Dunn in 1952 (age 68)-- Comedian\/actor\/producer Jerry Seinfeld in 1954 (age 66)-- Actor Kate Mulgrew in 1955 (age 65)-- Actor Daniel Day-Lewis in 1957 (age 63)-- Actor Michelle Pfeiffer in 1958 (age 62)-- Actor Eve Plumb in 1958 (age 62)-- Tennis player Andre Agassi in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Uma Thurman in 1970 (age 50)-- Rapper Master P, born Percy Robert Miller, in 1970 (age 50)-- Tennis doubles specialist Bob Bryan in 1978 (age 42)-- Tennis doubles specialist Mike Bryan in 1978 (age 42)-- Actor Katherine Langford in 1996 (age 24)