Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Publisher William Randolph Hearst in 1863

-- Bandleader and composer Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington in 1899

-- Japanese Emperor Hirohito in 1901

-- Actor Celeste Holm in 1917

-- British skiffle group leader Lonnie Donegan in 1931

-- Country singer Willie Nelson in 1933 (age 88)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Luis Aparicio in 1934 (age 87)

-- Conductor Zubin Mehta in 1936 (age 85)

-- Financier/Ponzi scheme operator Bernard Madoff in 1938

-- Musician Tommy James in 1947 (age 74)

-- Long-distance runner/former U.S. Rep. Jim Ryun, R-Kan., in 1947 (age 74)

-- Golfer/TV analyst Johnny Miller in 1947 (age 74)

-- Auto racer Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1951

-- Comedian Nora Dunn in 1952 (age 69)

-- Comedian/actor/producer Jerry Seinfeld in 1954 (age 67)

-- Actor Leslie Jordan in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Kate Mulgrew in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Daniel Day-Lewis in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Michelle Pfeiffer in 1958 (age 63)

-- Actor Eve Plumb in 1958 (age 63)

-- Tennis player Andre Agassi in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Uma Thurman in 1970 (age 51)

-- Rapper Master P, born Percy Robert Miller, in 1970 (age 51)

-- Tennis doubles specialist Bob Bryan in 1978 (age 43)

-- Tennis doubles specialist Mike Bryan in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Katherine Langford in 1996 (age 25)

-- U.S. women's national soccer team member Mallory Pugh in 1998 (age 23)