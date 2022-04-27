Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- English historian Edward Gibbon in 1737-- Philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft in 1759-- Samuel F.B. Morse, American artist\/inventor of magnetic telegraphy, in 1791-- Ulysses S. Grant, 18th president of the United States\/Civil War general, in 1822-- Wallace Carothers, inventor of nylon in 1896-- Cartoonist Walter Lantz in 1899-- English poet C. Day-Lewis in 1904-- Actor Jack Klugman in 1922-- Coretta Scott King, wife of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., in 1927-- Radio\/TV host Casey Kasem in 1932-- Actor Sandy Dennis in 1937-- Playwright August Wilson in 1945-- Rock musician Ace Frehley in 1951 (age 71)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member George Gervin in 1952 (age 70)-- Pop singer Sheena Easton in 1959 (age 63)-- Dutch King Willem-Alexander in 1967 (age 55)-- Political journalist Dana Milbank in 1968 (age 54)-- Rock singer Patrick Stump in 1984 (age 38)-- Actor Jenna Coleman in 1986 (age 36)-- Actor William Moseley in 1987 (age 35)-- Singer Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor Darren Barnet in 1991 (age 31)