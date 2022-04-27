Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- English historian Edward Gibbon in 1737

-- Philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft in 1759

-- Samuel F.B. Morse, American artist/inventor of magnetic telegraphy, in 1791

-- Ulysses S. Grant , 18th president of the United States/Civil War general, in 1822

-- Wallace Carothers, inventor of nylon in 1896

-- Cartoonist Walter Lantz in 1899

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- English poet C. Day-Lewis in 1904

-- Actor Jack Klugman in 1922

-- Coretta Scott King, wife of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., in 1927

-- Radio/TV host Casey Kasem in 1932

-- Actor Sandy Dennis in 1937

-- Playwright August Wilson in 1945

-- Rock musician Ace Frehley in 1951 (age 71)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member George Gervin in 1952 (age 70)

-- Pop singer Sheena Easton in 1959 (age 63)

-- Dutch King Willem-Alexander in 1967 (age 55)

-- Political journalist Dana Milbank in 1968 (age 54)

-- Rock singer Patrick Stump in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Jenna Coleman in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor William Moseley in 1987 (age 35)

-- Singer Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Darren Barnet in 1991 (age 31)