Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius in 121

-- Scottish philosopher David Hume in 1711

-- Naturalist John James Audubon in 1785

-- French artist Eugene Delacroix in 1798

-- Landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in 1822

-- Singer Ma Rainey, born Gertrude Pridgett, in 1886

-- Author Anita Loos in 1889

-- Rudolf Hess, Adolf Hitler's deputy, in 1894

-- Inventor Charles Richter, responsible for the Richter scale of earthquake measurement, in 1900

-- Writer A.E. van Vogt in 1912

-- Writer Bernard Malamud in 1914

-- Architect I.M. Pei in 1917

-- Guitarist Duane Eddy in 1938 (age 82)

-- Pop singer Bobby Rydell in 1942 (age 78)

-- Actor Giancarlo Esposito in 1958 (age 62)

-- Actor Joan Chen in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Jet Li, born Li Lianjie, in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Kevin James in 1965 (age 55)

-- Singer T-Boz, born Tionne Watkins, in 1970 (age 50)

-- First lady Melania Trump in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Tom Welling in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Stana Katic in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Channing Tatum in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor Jordana Brewster in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor Emily Wickersham in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actor Luke Bracey in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Riley Voelkel in 1990 (age 30)