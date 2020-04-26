Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius in 121-- Scottish philosopher David Hume in 1711-- Naturalist John James Audubon in 1785-- French artist Eugene Delacroix in 1798-- Landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in 1822-- Singer Ma Rainey, born Gertrude Pridgett, in 1886-- Author Anita Loos in 1889-- Rudolf Hess, Adolf Hitler's deputy, in 1894-- Inventor Charles Richter, responsible for the Richter scale of earthquake measurement, in 1900-- Writer A.E. van Vogt in 1912-- Writer Bernard Malamud in 1914-- Architect I.M. Pei in 1917-- Actor\/comedian Carol Burnett in 1933 (age 87)-- Guitarist Duane Eddy in 1938 (age 82)-- Pop singer Bobby Rydell in 1942 (age 78)-- Actor Giancarlo Esposito in 1958 (age 62)-- Actor Joan Chen in 1961 (age 60)-- Actor Jet Li, born Li Lianjie, in 1963 (age 57)-- Actor Kevin James in 1965 (age 55)-- Singer T-Boz, born Tionne Watkins, in 1970 (age 50)-- First lady Melania Trump in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Tom Welling in 1977 (age 43)-- Actor Stana Katic in 1978 (age 42)-- Actor Channing Tatum in 1980 (age 40)-- Actor Jordana Brewster in 1980 (age 40)-- Actor Emily Wickersham in 1984 (age 36)-- Actor Luke Bracey in 1989 (age 31)-- Actor Riley Voelkel in 1990 (age 30)