Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- French Roman Catholic St. Vincent de Paul in 1581

-- British novelist Anthony Trollope in 1815

-- French Gen. Philippe Petain in 1856

-- U.S. artist Willem de Kooning in 1904

-- Actor Shirley MacLaine in 1934 (age 87)

-- Actor Jill Ireland in 1936

-- Writer Sue Grafton in 1940

-- Singer/actor/filmmaker Barbra Streisand in 1942 (age 79)

-- Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1942 (age 79)

-- Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor Eric Bogosian in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Michael O'Keefe in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Cedric the Entertainer, born Cedric Antonio Kyles, in 1964 (age 57)

-- Actor Rebecca Mader in 1977 (age 44)

-- Singer Kelly Clarkson in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Joe Keery in 1992 (age 29)

-- Singer/actor Jordan Fisher in 1994 (age 27)

-- Singer Kehlani Parrish in 1995 (age 26)