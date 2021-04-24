Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- French Roman Catholic St. Vincent de Paul in 1581-- British novelist Anthony Trollope in 1815-- French Gen. Philippe Petain in 1856-- U.S. artist Willem de Kooning in 1904-- Actor Shirley MacLaine in 1934 (age 87)-- Actor Jill Ireland in 1936-- Writer Sue Grafton in 1940-- Singer\/actor\/filmmaker Barbra Streisand in 1942 (age 79)-- Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1942 (age 79)-- Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier in 1952 (age 69)-- Actor Eric Bogosian in 1953 (age 68)-- Actor Michael O'Keefe in 1955 (age 66)-- Actor Cedric the Entertainer, born Cedric Antonio Kyles, in 1964 (age 57)-- Actor Rebecca Mader in 1977 (age 44)-- Singer Kelly Clarkson in 1982 (age 39)-- Actor Joe Keery in 1992 (age 29)-- Singer\/actor Jordan Fisher in 1994 (age 27)-- Singer Kehlani Parrish in 1995 (age 26)