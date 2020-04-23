Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- English playwright William Shakespeare in 1564

-- English painter J.M.W "William" Turner in 1775

-- James Buchanan, 15th president of the United States, in 1791

-- Nobel Prize-winning physicist Max Planck in 1858

-- Canadian Prime Minister/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lester Pearson in 1897

-- Actor/diplomat Shirley Temple Black in 1928

-- Distance runner/author Jim Fixx in 1932

-- Singer Roy Orbison in 1936

-- Actor Lee Majors in 1939 (age 81)

-- Actor David Birney in 1939 (age 81)

-- Actor Sandra Dee in 1942

-- Actor Herve Villechaize in 1943

-- Actor Joyce DeWitt in 1949 (age 71)

-- Documentarian Michael Moore in 1954 (age 66)

-- Actor Jan Hooks in 1957

-- Actor Valerie Bertinelli in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor George Lopez in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Melina Kanakaredes in 1967 (age 53)

-- Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in 1968

-- Comedian John Oliver in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Kal Penn in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor/wrestler John Cena in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Jaime King in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Dev Patel in 1990 (age 30)

-- Model Gigi Hadid in 1995 (age 25)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Chloe Kim in 2000 (age 20)