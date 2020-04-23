Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- English playwright William Shakespeare in 1564-- English painter J.M.W "William" Turner in 1775-- James Buchanan, 15th president of the United States, in 1791-- Nobel Prize-winning physicist Max Planck in 1858-- Canadian Prime Minister\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lester Pearson in 1897-- Actor\/diplomat Shirley Temple Black in 1928-- Distance runner\/author Jim Fixx in 1932-- Singer Roy Orbison in 1936-- Actor Lee Majors in 1939 (age 81)-- Actor David Birney in 1939 (age 81)-- Actor Sandra Dee in 1942-- Actor Herve Villechaize in 1943-- Actor Joyce DeWitt in 1949 (age 71)-- Documentarian Michael Moore in 1954 (age 66)-- Actor Jan Hooks in 1957-- Actor Valerie Bertinelli in 1960 (age 60)-- Actor George Lopez in 1961 (age 59)-- Actor Melina Kanakaredes in 1967 (age 53)-- Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in 1968-- Comedian John Oliver in 1977 (age 43)-- Actor Kal Penn in 1977 (age 43)-- Actor\/wrestler John Cena in 1977 (age 43)-- Actor Jaime King in 1979 (age 41)-- Actor Dev Patel in 1990 (age 30)-- Model Gigi Hadid in 1995 (age 25)-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Chloe Kim in 2000 (age 20)