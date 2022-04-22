Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Spanish Queen Isabella I, who funded the first voyage of Christopher Columbus to the New World, in 1451-- Pope Alexander VIII in 1610-- British novelist Henry Fielding in 1707-- German philosopher Immanuel Kant in 1724-- Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, leader of Russia's 1917 Communist revolution, in 1870-- Novelist Vladimir Nabokov in 1899-- Pioneer nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in 1904-- Jazz bass player Charles Mingus in 1922-- Painter Richard Diebenkorn in 1922-- TV producer Aaron Spelling in 1923-- Actress Charlotte Rae in 1926-- Actor Estelle Harris in 1928-- Singer Glen Campbell in 1936-- Actor Jack Nicholson in 1937 (age 85)-- Author Janet Evanovich in 1943 (age 79)-- Businessman\/balloon-flight record-setter Steve Fossett in 1944-- Filmmaker John Waters in 1946 (age 76)-- Rock guitarist\/singer Peter Frampton in 1950 (age 72)-- Actor Marilyn Chambers in 1952-- Actor Ryan Stiles in 1959 (age 63)-- Comedian\/TV host Byron Allen in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Chris Makepeace in 1964 (age 58)-- Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 1966 (age 56)-- Actor Sherri Shepherd in 1967 (age 55)-- Actor Amber Heard in 1986 (age 36)-- Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, in 1990 (age 32)