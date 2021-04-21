Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Russian ruler Catherine II -- "Catherine the Great" -- in 1729-- German educator Friedrich Froebel, who established the concept of the kindergarten, in 1782-- British novelist Charlotte Bronte in 1816-- Naturalist\/author John Muir in 1838-- German sociologist Max Weber in 1864-- Actor Anthony Quinn in 1915-- British barrister\/writer John Mortimer in 1923-- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1926 (age 95)-- Comedian\/actor\/director Elaine May in 1932 (age 89)-- Actor\/director Charles Grodin in 1935 (age 86)-- Anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean in 1939 (age 82)-- Singer Iggy Pop in 1947 (age 74)-- Actor\/singer Patti LuPone in 1949 (age 72)-- Actor Tony Danza in 1951 (age 70)-- Actor Andie MacDowell in 1958 (age 63)-- Singer Robert Smith in 1959 (age 62)-- Comedian\/actor Rob Riggle in 1970 (age 51)-- Irish singer\/songwriter Glen Hansard in 1970 (age 51)-- Actor James McAvoy in 1979 (age 42)-- Former pro football quarterback Tony Romo in 1980 (age 41)-- Actor\/TV personality Terrence J in 1982 (age 39)-- Cctor Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 1983 (age 38)-- Actor Emma Tremblay in 2004 (age 17)