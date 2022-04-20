Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Roman Catholic St. Rose of Lima in 1586-- French Emperor Napoleon III in 1808-- Sculptor Daniel Chester French in 1850-- German dictator Adolf Hitler in 1889-- Silent film comedian Harold Lloyd in 1893-- Spanish surrealist painter Joan Miro in 1893-- Musician Lionel Hampton in 1908-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens in 1920-- Actor Nina Foch in 1924-- Actor George Takei in 1937 (age 85)-- Actor Ryan O'Neal in 1941 (age 81)-- Steve Spurrier, football coach\/1966 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1945 (age 77)-- Actor Jessica Lange in 1949 (age 73)-- Actor Veronica Cartwright in 1949 (age 73)-- Singer Luther Vandross in 1951-- Actor Clint Howard in 1959 (age 63)-- Actor Crispin Glover in 1964 (age 58)-- Actor Andy Serkis in 1964 (age 58)-- Actor Shemar Moore in 1970 (age 52)-- Actor Carmen Electra in 1972 (age 50)-- Rapper Killer Mike, born Michael Render, in 1975 (age 47)-- Actor Joey Lawrence in 1976 (age 46)-- Fashion designer\/TV personality Tan France in 1983 (age 39)-- Model Miranda Kerr in 1983 (age 39)-- Fashion designer\/TV personality Tan France in 1983 (age 39)