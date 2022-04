Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Charlemagne, founder of the Holy Roman Empire, in 742

-- Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova in 1725

-- Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen in 1805

-- French novelist Emile Zola in 1840

-- Automaker Walter Chrysler in 1875

-- Surrealist artist Max Ernst in 1891

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Luke Appling in 1907

-- Actor Buddy Ebsen in 1908

-- Actor Alec Guinness in 1914

-- Australian auto racer Jack Brabham in 1926

-- Singer/songwriter Marvin Gaye in 1939

-- Radio personality Dr. Demento, born Barret Hansen, in 1941 (age 81)

-- Singer/songwriter Leon Russell in 1942

-- Actor Linda Hunt in 1945 (age 77)

-- Literary/cultural critic Camille Paglia in 1947 (age 75)

-- Country singer Emmylou Harris in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Pamela Reed in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Christopher Meloni in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Clark Gregg in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Adam Rodriguez in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Pedro Pascal in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Michael Fassbender in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Bethany Joy Lenz in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Jesse Plemons in 1988 (age 34)

-- Rapper Quavo Marshall in 1991 (age 31)