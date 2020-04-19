Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Statesman Roger Sherman, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, in 1721-- First lady Lucretia Garfield in 1832-- Music patron Augustus Juilliard in 1836-- Actor Hugh O'Brian in 1925-- Actor Jayne Mansfield in 1933-- Actor Dudley Moore in 1935-- Actor Elinor Donahue in 1937 (age 83)-- Actor Tim Curry in 1946 (age 74)-- Auto racer Al Unser Jr. in 1962 (age 58)-- Record producer Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight Jr. in 1965 (age 55)-- Singer Dar Williams in 1967 (age 53)-- Actor Ashley Judd in 1968 (age 52)-- Television personality Jesse James in 1969 (age 51)-- Actor James Franco in 1978 (age 42)-- Actor Kate Hudson in 1979 (age 41)-- Actor Hayden Christensen in 1981 (age 39)-- Comedian Ali Wong in 1982 (age 38)-- Tennis player Maria Sharapova in 1987 (age 33)