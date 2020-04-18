Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Italian Duchess Lucrezia Borgia in 1480

-- Lawyer Clarence Darrow in 1857

-- Musician Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown in 1924

-- Actor Barbara Hale in 1922

-- Actor Hayley Mills in 1946 (age 74)

-- Actor James Woods in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Rick Moranis in 1953 (age 67)

-- Actor Eric Roberts in 1956 (age 64)

-- Actor Jane Leeves in 1961 (age 59)

-- Talk show host Conan O'Brien in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Eric McCormack in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Maria Bello in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor David Tennant in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor Melissa Joan Hart in 1976 (age 44)

-- TV personality Kourtney Kardashian in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor America Ferrera in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Britt Robertson in 1990 (age 30)

-- Actor Chloe Bennet in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor Moises Arias in 1994 (age 26)