Those born this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Artist Elisabeth Vigee Le Brun in 1755

-- French writer Anatole France in 1844

-- Aviation pioneer Wilbur Wright in 1867

-- Movie legend Charlie Chaplin in 1889

-- Writer Kingsley Amis in 1922

-- Composer/conductor Henry Mancini in 1924

-- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in 1927 (age 94)

-- Football Hall of fame member Dick "Night Train" Lane in 1927

-- Jazz flutist Herbie Mann in 1930

-- Singer Bobby Vinton in 1935 (age 86)

-- Singer Dusty Springfield in 1939

-- Danish Queen Margrethe II in 1940 (age 81)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1947 (age 74)

-- NFL coach Bill Belichick in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor Ellen Barkin in 1954 (age 67)

-- Actor Jon Cryer in 1965 (age 56)

-- Actor Martin Lawrence in 1965 (age 56)

-- Actor Peter Billingsley in 1971 (age 50)

-- Tejeno singer Selena Quintanilla in 1971

-- Singer Akon, born Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam, in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor/MMA fighter Gina Carano in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Claire Foy in 1984 (age 37)

-- Chance the Rapper, born Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, in 1993 (age 28)

-- Mirai Nagasu, first female figure skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics, in 1993 (age 28)

-- Actor Anya Taylor-Joy in 1996 (age 25)

-- Actor Sadie Sink in 2002 (age 19)