Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Dutch physicist Christiaan Huygens, founder of the wave theory of light, in 1629

-- Anne Sullivan, the "miracle worker" who taught a blind and deaf Helen Keller, in 1866

-- English historian Arnold Toynbee in 1889

-- Haitian dictator Francois "Papa Doc" Duvalier in 1907

-- Actor Rod Steiger in 1925

-- Actor Bradford Dillman in 1930

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Country singer Loretta Lynn in 1932

-- Writer Erich von Daniken in 1935 (age 89)

-- Crusading New York police detective Frank Serpico in 1936 (age 88)

-- Actor Julie Christie in 1940 (age 84)

-- Pete Rose, former baseball star and manager, in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple) in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Peter Capaldi in 1958 (age 66)

-- Race car driver/actor Brian Forster in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Brad Garrett in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Robert Carlyle in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Anthony Michael Hall in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Adrien Brody in 1973 (age 51)

-- Rapper Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Rob McElhenney in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician Win Butler (Arcade Fire) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Chris Wood in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Graham Phillips in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Abigail Breslin in 1996 (age 28)