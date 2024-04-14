Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Dutch physicist Christiaan Huygens, founder of the wave theory of light, in 1629-- Anne Sullivan, the "miracle worker" who taught a blind and deaf Helen Keller, in 1866-- English historian Arnold Toynbee in 1889-- Haitian dictator Francois "Papa Doc" Duvalier in 1907-- Actor Rod Steiger in 1925-- Actor Bradford Dillman in 1930-- Country singer Loretta Lynn in 1932-- Writer Erich von Daniken in 1935 (age 89)-- Crusading New York police detective Frank Serpico in 1936 (age 88)-- Actor Julie Christie in 1940 (age 84)-- Pete Rose, former baseball star and manager, in 1941 (age 83)-- Musician Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple) in 1945 (age 79)-- Actor Peter Capaldi in 1958 (age 66)-- Race car driver\/actor Brian Forster in 1960 (age 64)-- Actor Brad Garrett in 1960 (age 64)-- Actor Robert Carlyle in 1961 (age 63)-- Actor Anthony Michael Hall in 1968 (age 56)-- Actor Adrien Brody in 1973 (age 51)-- Rapper Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1977 (age 47)-- Actor Rob McElhenney in 1977 (age 47)-- Musician Win Butler (Arcade Fire) in 1980 (age 44)-- Actor Chris Wood in 1988 (age 36)-- Actor Graham Phillips in 1993 (age 31)-- Actor Abigail Breslin in 1996 (age 28)