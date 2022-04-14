Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Dutch physicist Christiaan Huygens, founder of the wave theory of light, in 1629-- Anne Sullivan, the "miracle worker" who taught a blind and deaf Helen Keller, in 1866-- English historian Arnold Toynbee in 1889-- Haitian dictator Francois "Papa Doc" Duvalier in 1907-- Actor Rod Steiger in 1925-- Actor Bradford Dillman in 1930-- Country singer Loretta Lynn in 1932 (age 90)-- Writer Erich von Daniken in 1935 (age 87)-- Crusading New York police detective Frank Serpico in 1936 (age 86)-- Actor Julie Christie in 1940 (age 82)-- Pete Rose, former baseball star and manager, in 1941 (age 81)-- Actor Peter Capaldi in 1958 (age 64)-- Actor Robert Carlyle in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Anthony Michael Hall in 1968 (age 54)-- Actor Adrien Brody in 1973 (age 49)-- Rapper Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, in 1974 (age 48)-- Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1977 (age 45)-- Actor Rob McElhenney in 1977 (age 45)-- Actor Chris Wood in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor Graham Phillips in 1993 (age 29)-- Actor Abigail Breslin in 1996 (age 26)