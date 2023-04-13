Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- British anti-government conspirator Guy Fawkes in 1570-- Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States, in 1743-- Frank Woolworth, founder of the five-and-dime stores, in 1852-- Outlaw Butch Cassidy in 1866-- Novelist Nella Larsen in 1891-- Alfred Butts, inventor of the game Scrabble, in 1899-- Irish playwright Samuel Beckett in 1906-- Author Eudora Welty in 1909-- Atheist activist Madalyn Murray O'Hair in 1919-- Actor Lyle Waggoner in 1935-- Irish poet Seamus Heaney in 1939-- Actor Paul Sorvino in 1939-- Composer Bill Conti in 1942 (age 81)-- Actor Tony Dow in 1945-- Singer Al Green in 1946 (age 77)-- Author\/critic Christopher Hitchens in 1949-- Actor Ron Perlman in 1950 (age 73)-- Singer Peabo Bryson in 1951 (age 72)-- Actor Peter Davison in 1951 (age 72)-- Max Weinberg, band leader\/Bruce Springsteen drummer, in 1951 (age 62)-- Chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1963 (age 60)-- Actor Caroline Rhea in 1964 (age 59)-- Actor Rick Schroder in 1970 (age 53)-- Singer Aaron Lewis in 1972 (age 51)-- Actor Jonathan Brandis in 1976-- Actor Glenn Howerton in 1976 (age 47)-- Actor Allison Williams in 1988 (age 35)