Netflix is giving a glimpse of Family Reunion Part 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring Tia Mowry and Anthony Alabi as Cocoa and Moz McKellan, a married couple and parents to four children.

Family Reunion follows the McKellan family as they move from Seattle, Wash., to Columbus, Ga., to be closer to family. The series co-stars Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Camerom J. Wright and Jordyn Raya James as Cocoa and Moz's children, Jade, Shaka, Mazzi and Ami, and Loretta Devine and Richard Roundtree as Moz's parents.

The preview shows Shaka (Russell-Bailey) start a new class, Jade (Jackson) struggle with a breakup, Moz (Alabi) take a new job as a mattress mascot, and Cocoa (Mowry) promote C by Cocoa.

People said Part 3 will feature several celebrity guest stars, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard.

Family Reunion is created by Meg DeLoatch and features an all-Black writing staff.

Part 3 premieres April 5 on Netflix.

Mowry and her twin sister, Tamara Mowry, came to fame on the sitcom Sister, Sister. Mowry has since played Melanie Garnett on The Game and Stephanie Phillips on Instant Mom.