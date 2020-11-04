The cast and crew of Family Karma have put filming on hold after a person involved with the show tested positive for COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

People confirmed Wednesday that the Bravo series has halted production on Season 2 due to COVID-19 concerns.

"The cast and crew are tested regularly and rigorous safety protocols have been put in place, which includes contact tracing," a source said. "It was determined based on those protocols that there was a need to shut down production."

Family Karma is a reality series following Indian-American families living in the Miami, Fla., area. E! News reported Tuesday that an unnamed person involved in production tested positive for COVID-19.

Page Six said filming will be shut down for about two weeks. Everyone involved in production will be retested for COVID-19 upon their return.

Sources said the cast won't film during Diwali, a Hindu religious festival that begins Nov. 14 this year.

Family Karma stars Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Shaan Patel and Vishnal Parvani. The series premiered in March.