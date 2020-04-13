An Australian family's close call with a venomous snake on their front stoop was recorded by their home security cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayne Loats shared CCTV footage showing his fiancee and twin girls going out onto the porch of their Boyne Island, Queensland, home.

The sudden presence of the humans spooks an eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous species in the world, and it slithers toward the young girls.

The mother, Vanessa Fanfulla, moves quickly to pull one of the girls out of the snake's path.

Loats said no one in the family was bitten by the snake.