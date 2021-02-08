Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan try to get along in the new trailer for upcoming Marvel series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Falcon (Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Stan) go to couples therapy to work out their issues in the clip released on Sunday. A shorter version of the trailer aired during Super Bowl LV.

The villainous Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) re-emerges with a new mask and a new evil plan that he sets into motion.

Falcon and Winter Solider are also reunited with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Falcon wields Captain America's shield. The duo, back at couples therapy, annoy their therapist by getting into a staring contest.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, directed by Kari Skogland and written by Malcolm Spellman, comes to Disney+ on March 19. Wyatt Russell as John Walker also stars.

Disney also released a new poster for the series on Twitter that gives fans a closer look at Zemo and a new masked villain.