Anthony Mackie trains with Captain America's shield in the final trailer for upcoming Marvel series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Falcon (Mackie) is learning how to use the shield Captain America ( Chris Evans ) gave him at the end of Avengers: Endgame in the clip released on Monday.

"It feels like it belongs to someone else," Falcon says while tossing the iconic red, white and blue shield into multiple trees.

"That shield represents a lot of things to a lot of people," Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) replies.

The duo will soon be taking on a new threat led by Zemo (Daniel Brul), who was last seen in Captain America: Civil War. Falcon and Winter Soldier are also reunited with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp).

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, directed by Kari Skogland and written by Malcolm Spellman, comes to Disney+ on Friday.