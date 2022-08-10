Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Fakes.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama Wednesday featuring Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong.

Fakes follows teenage best friends (Baranac and Tong) as they accidentally build and lose one of the largest fake ID empires in North America.

"All good things come to an end. And by good things, I mean a sick penthouse, matching supercars, stupidly hot guys and vodka -- way too much vodka," Tong narrates in the trailer.

Richard Harmon also stars as a shady store employee who moves the fake IDs.

Fakes is created by David Turko (Warrior Nun), who executive produces with Simon Barry, Stephen Hegyes , Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez. The series premieres Sept. 2 on Netflix.

Baranac is known for playing Genevieve in the To All the Boys films and Midge Klump on The CW series Riverdale. Tong portrayed Inez Martin on DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Su on Grand Army.