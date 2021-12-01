Recording artist Faith Evans was eliminated from Season 6 of Fox's The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammy winner was dressed as a skunk for the competition.

Other celebrities who were previously booted from the competition this season include Bobby Berk, Willie Robertson, Natasha Bedingfield, John Lydon, Honey Boo Boo and Mama June, Rob Schneider, Ruth Pointer, Larry the Cable Guy, Tyga, Toni Braxton, Vivica A. Fox and Dwight Howard.

Nick Cannon is the show's host.

The judges are Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.