Facebook will launch an interactive AI reality series titled Rival Peak on Wednesday.

The show will feature 12 AI contestants in the Pacific Northwest where they must survive elimination and solve why they have all been brought together.

Viewers will be able to watch the contestants, choosing to either help or hinder them along the way. Viewers will also vote on which contestants are eliminated from the competition, however, eliminated characters will still remain a part of the overall story.

Rival Peak will run for 12 weeks with viewers able to observe a 24/7, interactive livestream feed.

Wil Wheaton will be hosting a weekly aftershow that will showcase key moments from Rival Peak along with interviews with the cast and further clues into the show's central mystery.

Rival Peak hails from dj2 Entertainment (Sonic the Hedgehog movie), Pipeworks Studios and Genvid Technologies.