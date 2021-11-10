'F is for Family' teaser introduces Neil Patrick Harris, Patti LuPone
UPI News Service, 11/10/2021
Netflix is giving a glimpse of F is for Family Season 5.
The streaming service shared a teaser for the animated comedy's fifth and final season Tuesday.
The preview introduces guest stars Neil Patrick Harris, Fred Malamed and Patti LuPone. Harris plays Louis, Sue's estranged older brother, with Malamed as Dr. Erwin Goldman, the father of Kevin's girlfriend Alice, and LuPone as Nora Murphy, Frank's mother.
"If somebody passes you a pipe of marijuana... make sure you wipe off the mouth piece so you don't get sick," Dr. Goldman (Malamed) is seen advising Alice (Jamie Denbo).
