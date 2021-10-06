South Korean singer Luna is back with new music.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group f(x), released a single and music video for the song " Madonna " on Wednesday.

The "Madonna" video shows Luna sing and dance with a group of backup dancers. She wears a number of different outfits and accessories, including a sparkling headpiece.

Luna thanked fans on Twitter following the video's release.

Luna released her debut solo EP, Free Somebody, in 2016. Her solo singles include "Don't Cry for Me," "Free Somebody" and "Do You Love Me" featuring George.

Luna came to fame with f(x), which also consists of Victoria, Amber and Krystal. The group released its fourth album, 4 Walls, in 2015.