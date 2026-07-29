During the Monday, July 27 episode of Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro on ABC, Stephani, 26, accidentally hit fellow contestant Natalie Jolley in the face with her hand while they were rehearsing a large group number that was supposed to resemble the big opening performance of a typicalDancing with the Stars broadcast.
Natalie's eye immediately swelled up, and she was taken away from the dance studio in an ambulance. Once she began receiving treatment, Natalie admitted she couldn't breathe through her nose.
Stephani said she felt "horrible" about the accident, especially when she later learned from judge Shirley Ballas that Natalie had not been "medically cleared" to compete and so she was eliminated from the competition.
Stephani proceeded to face backlash on social media for lacking spatial awareness and not paying attention to the dancers around her in rehearsal.
"Stephani should've been the one who left, not Natalie," one critic wrote on a TikTok clip of the accident.
Many Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro viewers argued that Stephani should've been the one ousted from the competition due to her mistake.
However, Ezra took to the TikTok comments to stand up for his sister.
"This comment section...." Ezra wrote. "My sister apologized to Natalie they didn't air it. Also this happens all the time when you are rehearsing."
Ezra also poked fun at the Stephani scene by uploading a video of the pair watching it together.
Ezra wrote over the clip, "Reacting to my sister bitch slapping another contestant on DWTS: The Next Pro."
When the siblings watched Stephani strike Natalie in the eye with her hand, they covered their faces in shock and awkwardly laughed together.
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"Steph, why did you do that?" Ezra asks in the video. "Steph, that's bad."
Stephani nods in agreement, and then Ezra adds, "You didn't tell me you bitch slapped her. That's bad. Poor girl."
Stephani concludes, "I feel so bad."
On the Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro's latest episode, Stephani lamented to the cameras, "I don't know what happened. The dance was moving so quickly, and Natalie got hit in the face. I just hate being the one that caused that."
Stephani continued, "I know she's worked really hard to be here, and I hope she's okay."
A group of fans were against Stephani from the beginning because they thought she had an unfair advantage being Ezra's sister.