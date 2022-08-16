Ezra Miller apologizes, will seek treatment for 'complex mental health issues'
UPI News Service, 08/16/2022
Ezra Miller is apologizing for their behavior and says they will seek treatment for "complex mental health issues."
The 29-year-old actor apologized for alarming and upsetting people in a statement Monday following their arrests and other legal issues in recent years.
"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."
Miller was arrested in March for disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a karaoke bar in Hawaii. They were arrested in the state again the next month for second-degree assault at a private residence.
In addition, the parents of an 18-year-old requested an order of protection against Miller in June, alleging the actor groomed their child from the age of 12. Later that month, a mother and her 12-year-old child were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller.
Most recently, Miller was charged with felony burglary Aug. 8 in Vermont after allegedly taking bottles of alcohol from an unoccupied home in May.
Miller played Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in the DC Extended Universe films Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. They also portrayed Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and its sequels.
