Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Extraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a poster for the new action movie Tuesday featuring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a mercenary tasked with rescuing a drug lord's kidnapped son.

The poster shows Hemsworth wearing a tactical vest in the forefront of the image and a chaotic scene in the background.

Extraction is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo. Hemsworth previously collaborated with Russos while playing Thor in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame, which the brothers directed.

"@chrishemsworth is Tyler Rake. EXTRACTION, directed by ATOMIC BLONDE stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave and produced by the @Russo_Brothers, arrives Netflix 4/24," the post reads.

Extraction is based on the graphic novel Ciudad, which the Russo brothers created with Andre Parks and Fernando Leon Gonzalez. The film co-stars David Harbour and Derek Luke

"Tyler Rake is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord," an official synopsis reads. "But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy."

Extraction premieres April 24.