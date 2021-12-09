Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Extraction 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a photo for the action thriller Thursday featuring Chris Hemsworth as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake.

The picture shows Rake (Hemsworth) with a bloody face as he undertakes "another deadly rescue mission" in a snowy environment.

Netflix previously shared a teaser for the film during its Tudum fan event. The teaser showed Rake emerge from the river where he fell after being shot in the first film.

Extraction 2 is a sequel to the 2020 film Extraction. The movies are based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks.

Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) returned to write the script for the sequel, with Sam Hargrave also returning as director.

Extraction 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2022.

Hemsworth is also known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will reprise the role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens in theaters in July 2022.