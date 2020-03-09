Swedish-born, French actor Max von Sydow has died, his wife Catherine announced Monday. He was 90.

"It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow (on) March 8, 2020," Catherine said in a statement to USA TODAY and Deadline.

No cause of death was specified.

Von Sydow is famous for his roles in the classic films The Seventh Seal, The Virgin Spring, The Exorcist, The Greatest Story Ever Told, Dune, Hannah and Her Sisters, Awakenings and Flash Gordon.

He most recently played Lor San Tekka in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones.

His other credits include The Tudors, Pelle the Conquerer, Hercules, Shutter Island, Minority Report, Rush Hour 3 and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

Celebrity fans praised von Sydow on Twitter following the news of his death.

"Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us. He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god," Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz writer-director Edgar Wright tweeted.

