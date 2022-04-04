South Korean singer Suho is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old K-pop star released the solo EP Grey Suit and a music video for his song of the same name on Monday.

The "Grey Suit" video shows Suho stand in the rain as he sings about reuniting with someone who brings light and color into his life.

"Grey Suit" is the title track from Grey Suit, which also features the songs "Morning Star," "Hurdle," "Decanting," "Bear Hug" and "Moment."

EXO shared a photo on Twitter of Suho celebrating the album's release alongside his bandmate Kai.

Grey Suit is Suho's second solo EP after Self-Portrait, released in March 2020.

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Sehun. The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2012.

EXO recently had a first music video, "Love Shot," pass 500 million views on YouTube.