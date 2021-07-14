South Korean singer D.O. is gearing up to release his debut solo EP.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, shared a mood sampler for the mini album, titled Empathy, on Wednesday.

The teaser shows D.O. experience writer's block while at home. The singer appears to find inspiration after filling a vase of flowers with water.

D.O. shared a release schedule for Empathy on Sunday. The singer will release teaser images for the album Friday and Monday, followed by another mood sampler July 20.

D.O. will share more teaser images July 21 and 22 before releasing a music video teaser and highlight medley July 23. He will release Empathy and a full music video July 26.

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun. The group last released the EP Don't Fight the Feeling in June.