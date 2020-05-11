South Korean singer Baekhyun is gearing up to release a new solo EP.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, shared teaser photos and a "mood sampler" for the EP, titled Delight, on Monday.

The teaser images feature moody shots of Baekhyun in a dimly lit room.

The "Sticky version" mood sampler shows Baekhyun lounging in the same room and a TV showing static. The video also features a clip of a new song.

Baekhyun will release Delight on May 25. He confirmed in March that he was recording new music by sharing a photo of himself in the studio.

Baekhyun released his debut solo EP, City Lights, in July. The EP features the single "UN Village."

Baekhyun came to fame with EXO, which released its seventh studio album, Obsession, in November. The group also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.