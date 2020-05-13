South Korean singer Baekhyun is teasing his new EP.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released a new mood sampler for the EP Delight on Wednesday.

The video shows Baekhyun walk into a stark white room. The room is suddenly illuminated by colorful lights.

The new teaser is the "sensual" version of the mood sampler. Baekhyun released a "sticky" version of the mood sampler earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Baekhyun also shared new teaser photos for the EP on Twitter.

Baekhyun will release Delight on May 25. He confirmed in March that he was recording new music by sharing a photo of himself in the studio.

Baekhyun released his debut solo EP, City Lights, in July. The EP features the single "UN Village."

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The group released its seventh studio album, Obsession, in November.