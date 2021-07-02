Trainspotting and Wonder Woman actor Ewen Bremner has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming pirate comedy, Our Flag Means Death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also added to the show's ensemble are David Fane, Joel Fry, Guz Khan and Matt Maher, the streaming service said Thursday.

They join the previously announced Taika Waititi, who will star in and executive produce the series, as well as direct its pilot.

People of Earth alum David Jenkins is the creator and showrunner for the project.

"Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate," a synopsis said.

Waititi, who will play Blackbeard on the show, won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, which he acted in and directed. He also helmed Thor: Ragnarok and is working on Thor: Love and Thunder.

Our Flag Means Death reunites him with Darby, his collaborator on the HBO series Flight of the Conchords and the movie, What We Do in the Shadows.