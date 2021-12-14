'Everything Everywhere All at Once' trailer: Michelle Yeoh takes on evil in multiverse
UPI News Service, 12/14/2021
A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Everything Everywhere All at Once.
The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi film Tuesday featuring Michelle Yeoh.
The preview shows Yeoh's character, Mrs. Wang, thrust into a surreal multiverse. She discovers there are thousands of versions of herself and that she can access the memories, emotions and skills of each.
Mrs. Wang is then tasked with stopping a "great evil" spreading across the multiverse.
