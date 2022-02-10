Eve is a new mom.

The 43-year-old rapper, actress and television personality welcomed her first child, son Wilde Wolf, with her husband, Maximillion Cooper, on Feb. 1.

Eve shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy.

"Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022," she captioned the post. "Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can't describe this feeling."

Singer Kelly Rowland, actress Vanessa Williams and television personality NeNe Leakes were among those to congratulate Eve in the comments.

"So incredibly happy for you!!!! He is beautiful!!!!!" Rowland wrote.

"Welcome to mommy hood. Congrats girlie," Leakes said.

Eve and Cooper married in June 2014 and announced in October that they were expecting their first child.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we'v been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022," Eve wrote on Instagram.

Eve showed her baby bump in photos from her birthday celebration in the English countryside in November.

Eve is known for the singles "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" with Gwen Stefani, "Gangsta Lovin'" with Alicia Keys and "Hot Boyz" with Missy Elliott. She released her fourth studio album, Lip Lock, in 2013.