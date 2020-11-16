Evanescence announced on Monday a virtual, livestream concert that will take place on Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. EST.

The band will perform from Rock Falcon Studio where Evanescence has been recording their new album titled The Bitter Truth.

Tickets, which start at $9.99, can be purchased from evanescencelive.com. The show will feature songs from The Bitter Truth along with fan favorites.

The concert, which represents Evanescence's first band performance since the COVID-19 pandemic started, will be available for viewing through Dec. 8.

The Bitter Truth has no official release date. The album will include the singles "Use My Voice," "Wasted on You" and "The Game Is Over."