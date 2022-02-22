HBO announced the premiere of the two-part docuseries Phoenix Rising on Tuesday. The series will air March 15 and 16 at 9 p.m. EDT each night.

Phoenix Rising follows Evan Rachel Wood as she speaks out about abuse she alleges she endured in her relationship with Brian Warner, aka singer Marilyn Manson . The film chronicles Wood's political advocacy to increase the statute of limitations for domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Wood works with The Phoenix Act, a group of survivors advocating for greater legal protections for survivors of domestic violence. Amy Berg directs.

Part 1 of Phoenix Rising premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival in January. At a post-screening Q&A, Berg said Part 1 was the origin story about how Wood's experience with Warner led her to the Phoenix Act. Berg said Part 2 will include additional survivors and more of their political work.

Wood, 34, has been an actor since she was seven. She dated Warner from the time she was 18 to 23. Wood currently stars on HBO's Westworld.

Both episodes will stream on HBO Max on March 15.