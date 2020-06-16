Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille is leaving the Bravo series.

The 35-year-old television personality announced her exit during Tuesday's episode of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

"I appreciate the bond of friendship that I've made with my castmates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo," Marcille said in a statement.

"I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities," she added.

"I look forward to serving the community on Rickey Smiley Morning Show and finding other ways to be a voice during this transformational time during our country for people of color," the star said.

Marcille said she is focused on her family and her other projects, including the Rickey Smiley show. Marcille married Michael Sterling in October 2018 and has two sons, Michael Jr., 2, and Maverick, 8 months, with her husband. She also has a daughter, Marley, 6, from a previous relationship.

"I think everything has a reason and a season," Marcille said. "The time I spent on Housewives, I enjoyed myself, I cried, I laughed, I obviously fought ... but most importantly, I made some great friendships with some beautiful women, and I believe my time is up."

"I decided to spend my time and energy focusing on my kids and my community, and not so much reality show business," she added.

Marcille shared a video Monday on Instagram of her daughter, Marley, celebrating her first day of summer camp.

"The world is disgusting and my heart is saddened by the truth of it all but I find hope in the innocence and beauty of my child," she wrote.

Marcille appeared as a friend in Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 and was a series regular in Seasons 11 and 12. The show completed its 12th season in May.

Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams.