iHeartMedia announced Wednesday that Eva Longoria is launching a slate of podcasts with them. The podcasts will comprise the My Cultura Podcast Network.

The first to launch will be Connections with Eva Longoria on March 31. Longoria will host an interview guests such as Jay Shetty, Huda Kattan, Dr. Shefali Tsabary and Elsa Marie Collins.

This summer, the scripted series Sisters of the Underground, tells the true story of the assassinated Dominican Republic advocates The Mirabel Sisters. Longoria executive produces with Dania Ramirez.

In October, Longoria co-hosts Hungry for History with Maite Gomez-Rejon. The cooking show focuses on the history of Mexican cuisine.

Longoria starred in all eight seasons of Desperate Housewives and movies such as Harsh Times and Dora and the Lost City. She has produced series like Telenovela, Devious Maids and Grand Hotel and directed documentary films and scripted television episodes.

The podcasts will be available on iHeartRadio and other major podcast platforms.