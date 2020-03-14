Actress and lifestyle blogger Eva Amurri announced on Instagram she has given birth to her third child, a son.

"Our sweet little boy came Earthside yesterday, peacefully at Home- birth was bright, fast & beautiful, and we are all SO in love Mateo Antoni Martino 3.13.20, 7lbs 11oz, 21inches #HappilyEvaAfter #MateoAntoni #BirthDay #HomeBirthMama," the Undateable and Californication star posted on Saturday.

The message accompanied photos of her cradling her newborn in bed, while surrounded by her estranged husband Kyle Martino and their two older kids -- Marlowe Mae, 5, and Major James, 3.

Amurri announced her pregnancy in September, but she and Martino split up after eight years of marriage in November.

Amurri is the daughter of Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon and her former partner Franco Amurri.