Queens Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Plastique Tiara and Trinity K Bonet have joined the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas.

The new castmates join current cast members Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo.

The stage show has a residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

RuPaul's Drag Race Live! includes over-the-top costumes, visually stunning sets and jaw-dropping performances.

The show is directed by RuPaul and Jamal Sims and produced by World of Wonder, the creative team behind RuPaul's Drag Race. The music includes tracks from the reality series.

Tickets for the show's New Year's Eve weekend 2023 are on sale now. Tickets start at $49.

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World will premiere on Tuesday. The series will feature nine international RuPaul's Drag Race queens from different shows and seasons as they compete to become the first global drag race superstar. The U.K. is serving as the host nation.