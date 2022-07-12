Euphoria, Ozark and Only Murders in the Building were among the TV shows with multiple Emmy nominations announced by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock.

The nominees for the 2022 Emmys are:

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Jason Bateman Ozark

Brian Cox Succession

Lee Jung-jae Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul

Adam Scott Severance

Jeremy Strong Succession

Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Jodie Comer Killing Eve

Laura Linney Ozark

Melanie Lynskey Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show

Zendaya Euphoria

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Donald Glover Atlanta

Bill Hader Barry

Nicholas Hoult The Great

Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning The Great

Issa Rae Insecure

Jean Smart Hacks

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Colin Firth The Staircase

Andrew Garfield Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton Dopesick

Himesh Patel Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan Pam & Tommy

Best Variety Talk Series

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Competition Series

Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It

Rupaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice