Euphoria, Ozark and Only Murders in the Building were among the TV shows with multiple Emmy nominations announced by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock.The nominees for the 2022 Emmys are:Best Drama SeriesBetter Call SaulEuphoriaOzarkSeveranceSquid GameStranger ThingsSuccessionYellowjacketsBest Comedy SeriesAbbott ElementaryBarryCurb Your EnthusiasmHacksMarvelous Mrs. MaiselOnly Murders in the BuildingTed LassoWhat We Do in the ShadowsBest Limited or Anthology SeriesDopesickThe DropoutInventing AnnaPam & TommyThe White LotusBest Lead Actor in a DramaJason Bateman OzarkBrian Cox SuccessionLee Jung-jae Squid GameBob Odenkirk Better Call SaulAdam Scott SeveranceJeremy Strong SuccessionBest Lead Actress in a DramaJodie Comer Killing EveLaura Linney OzarkMelanie Lynskey YellowjacketsSandra Oh Killing EveReese Witherspoon The Morning ShowZendaya EuphoriaBest Lead Actor in a ComedyDonald Glover AtlantaBill Hader BarryNicholas Hoult The GreatSteve Martin Only Murders in the BuildingMartin Short Only Murders in the BuildingJason Sudeikis Ted LassoBest Lead Actress in a ComedyRachel Brosnahan Marvelous Mrs. MaiselQuinta Brunson Abbott ElementaryKaley Cuoco The Flight AttendantElle Fanning The GreatIssa Rae InsecureJean Smart HacksBest Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV MovieColin Firth The StaircaseAndrew Garfield Under the Banner of HeavenOscar Isaac Scenes from a MarriageMichael Keaton DopesickHimesh Patel Station ElevenSebastian Stan Pam & TommyBest Variety Talk SeriesDaily Show with Trevor NoahJimmy Kimmel Live!Last Week Tonight with John OliverLate Night with Seth MeyersLate Show with Stephen ColbertBest Competition SeriesAmazing RaceLizzo's Watch Out for the Big GirlsNailed ItRupaul's Drag RaceTop ChefThe Voice