HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new special episode of Euphoria.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the episode Tuesday that centers on Jules Vaughn, played by Hunter Schafer.

In the preview, Jules reflects on her bond with Rue Bennett (Zendaya), her classmate, friend and love interest.

"Rue was the first girl that didn't just look at me," Jules (Schafer) says. "She actually saw me. The me that's underneath a million layers of not me."

A person in a voiceover then asks, "So, why'd you run away?" before the scene cuts to a montage of both happy and intense moments from Jules' life.

Euphoria premiered on HBO in 2019. The network announced in October that the show would return with two special episodes meant to bridge the gap between Season 1 and Season 2, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HBO aired the first special episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always" and told from Rue's perspective, in December.

HBO Max said Tuesday that the second special episode will premiere on the streaming service Friday at 9 p.m. EST ahead of its premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

