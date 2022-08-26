The Black Phone, Moon Knight and Reality Bites actor Ethan Hawke can now be heard voicing the character of Batman in a teaser for the upcoming animated TV special, Secret Origin of the Batwheels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The half-hour Batwheels program is slated to premiere Sept. 17 as part of the preschool block on Cartoonito on HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

"When Batman, Robin, and Batgirl are captured, the Batcomputer brings the Bat-Vehicles to life. The newly-minted Batwheels must defend the Batcave and face off with the Legion of Zoom -- all without Batman's help!" WarnerMedia said in a press release Thursday.

A Batwheels series will follow later this fall. The voice cast will also include Jacob Bertrand, Gina Rodriguez, Xolo Mariduei±a, Tom Kenny, Jordan Reed, Madigan Kacmar, Noah Bentley, Lilimar, Kimberly D. Brooks, Mick Wingert, AJ Hudson and Leah Lewis.