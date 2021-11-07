Eternals -- a Marvel adventure starring Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $71 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Dune with $7.6 million, followed by No Time to Die at No. 3 with $6.2 million, Venom: Let There Be Carnage at No. 4 with $4.5 million and Ron's Gone Wrong at No. 5 with $3.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier is The French Dispatch at No. 6 with $2.6 million, Halloween Kills at No. 7 with $2.4 million, Spencer at No. 8 with $2.15 million, Antlers at No. 9 with $2 million and Last Night in Soho at No. 10 with $1.8 million.

This weekend's Top 10 movies grossed about $104 million. Last weekend's Top 10 raked in about $62.2 million. Dune, which is also streaming on HBO Max, was the No. 1 movie for the past two weekends.